Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,853 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,613. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

