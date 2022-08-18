Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $881,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.95 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

