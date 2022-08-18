Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 209,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 176,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

WNS Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.