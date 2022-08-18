Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $139,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $622,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $139,341.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,625 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

