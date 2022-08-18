Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.81 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.73 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90.

