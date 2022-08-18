Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTNQ opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.