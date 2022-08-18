Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQSP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $10,508,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,081 shares of company stock worth $11,853,481. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

SQSP opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $48.89.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

