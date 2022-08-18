Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.38 million.

