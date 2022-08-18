Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $738.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.