Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
