Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 299,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 193,735 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

