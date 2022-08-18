Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for VYNE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital cut VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125,345 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.