Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for VYNE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital cut VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125,345 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.