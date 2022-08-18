Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Articles

