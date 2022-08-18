EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $6,626,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 128,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Down 10.6 %

NYSE:EVGO opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.86.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

EVgo Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.