EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.05. 23,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,349,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Specifically, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

EVgo Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.86.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

