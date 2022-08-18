EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 670.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

