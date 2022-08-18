Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

Farfetch stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Farfetch by 1,014.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.