Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $1,293,302.40 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FAST stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its position in Fastenal by 13.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,225,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149,923 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fastenal by 51.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4,862.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 227,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 223,292 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

