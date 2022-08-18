Financial Comparison: Olaplex (OLPX) vs. Its Competitors

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors 2.01% 37.17% 6.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 40.58 Olaplex Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.69

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Olaplex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 931 965 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 63.75%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

