Financial Contrast: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) vs. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 17.78 -$145.54 million ($1.56) -0.87 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -51.94% -36.07% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -4.39%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 140.74%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

