Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,190,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 16,341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171,904.0 days.

FNNNF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.84.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

