FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,506 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

