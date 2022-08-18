First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

