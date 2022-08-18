First Foundation Advisors Has $97.91 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,865,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.