First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

FRC opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.82. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,497,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

