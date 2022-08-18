First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,218. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.