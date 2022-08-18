FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Peter Lynas Acquires 20,000 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup Price Performance

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.37) on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The stock has a market cap of £848.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstGroup Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.