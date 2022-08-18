FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Peter Lynas Acquires 20,000 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).
FirstGroup Price Performance
FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.37) on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The stock has a market cap of £848.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88.
FirstGroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
Further Reading
