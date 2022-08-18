Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $111.62 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,374. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.