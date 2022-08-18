Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14,055.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report on Monday.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.