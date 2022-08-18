Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FL. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

NYSE FL opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

