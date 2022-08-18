Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Shares Up 2.9%

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Forum Merger III Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

About Forum Merger III



Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

