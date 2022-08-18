Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 358,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 8.6% in the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 88,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 834,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

