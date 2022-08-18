fuboTV Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

FUBO opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $993.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in fuboTV by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in fuboTV by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

