Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 154,566 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

