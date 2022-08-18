Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Full Truck Alliance has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.4 %

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $3,914,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 332,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4,935.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 762,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $1,812,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

