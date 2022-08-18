FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 149.8% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 311,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,576 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 125.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182,468 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

