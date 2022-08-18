FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.53. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520,000 shares of company stock worth $113,970,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.