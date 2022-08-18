FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBAY. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,960,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

