FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

