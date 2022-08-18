FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By Cormark

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,453,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

