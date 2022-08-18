FY2022 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Boosted by Raymond James

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
