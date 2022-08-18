FY2022 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Reduced by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 838,844 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,335,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.