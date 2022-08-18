FY2022 EPS Estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $124.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $248,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,903.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 264,000 shares of company stock worth $288,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

