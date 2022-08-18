FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.66). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.80) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.77) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,607,345 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 332,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

