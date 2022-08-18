FY2022 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Reduced by Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$20.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.23 million and a PE ratio of -25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.47%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

