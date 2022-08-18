FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Increased by Desjardins

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources stock opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$524.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.91.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.