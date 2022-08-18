FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Cut by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $23.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.44. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LPI stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.53. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

