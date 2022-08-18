FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Lowered by Analyst

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.71.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$988.49 million and a PE ratio of 26.37. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$28.60 and a 12-month high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

