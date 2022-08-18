FY2022 EPS Estimates for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.19). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Column Group LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,218,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

