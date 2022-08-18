FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Increased by Analyst

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 170.18%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
