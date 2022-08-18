FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered by Analyst

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verastem in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $244.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verastem by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 203,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

